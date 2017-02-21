Manned Electric Aircraft 2016-2031: New Forecasts, Analysis & Infographics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Manned Electric Aircraft 2016-2031" report to their offering.

This report of over 135 slide format pages is replete with new forecasts, analysis and infographics seeing the future. The subject matter includes looking at how electric aircraft have largely followed electric land and water vehicles. Pure electric small ones appeared first, about 50 years after the first electric boats and cars. Hybrid ones are needed for the longer distances and tougher duty cycles and only now are these getting serious investment.

The structure of the report is a comprehensive Executive Summary and Conclusions then Introduction looking at lessons from the past then chapters on types of powertrain involved, motors and motor generators, energy storage, energy harvesting and regeneration, the end game of Energy Independent Electric Vehicles (EIV) and finally More Electric Aircraft (MEA) programs and how they are migrating to electric aircraft. Throughout there are many examples of electric aircraft from airships to helicopters and microlights, both for sale and planned. Specifications are given for many of these and key components for the future are discussed in depth. The tone is critical not evangelical.

The report finds that the delays are only partly explained by the tougher demands and regulatory requirements of aircraft and how things are now changing with much larger commitments. In 2016, Siemens and Airbus agreed to pool 200 engineers to work on them, the level of effort Toyota allotted to hybrid cars twenty years earlier, with major commercial success resulting today.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary & Conclusions

2. Introduction

3. Types of Power-train

4. Energy Storage

5. Energy Harvesting & Regeneration

6. Energy Independent Vehicles EIV

