Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report 2017: Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecasts 2013-2025 - $8.9 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.9 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include favorable government regulations and policies, growing concern for human health, recent technological developments of bioplastics & biopolymers and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Material Type the market is categorized into Bio Polyethylene (Bio-PE), biodegradable polyester, biodegradable starch blends, Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET), Poly Hydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Poly Lactic Acid (PLA), regenerated cellulose and other material types.

Segregating Global Network Outsourcing market by application, it can be broadly diversified into agriculture, automotive, bottles, consumer products, packaging, textiles and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Favorable government regulations and policies

3.1.2 Growing concern for human health

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Bioplastics & Biopolymers

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Material Type

4.1 Bio Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.2 Biodegradable Polyester

4.3 Biodegradable Starch Blends

4.4 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

4.5 Poly Hydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

4.6 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

4.7 Regenerated Cellulose

4.8 Other Material Types

5 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Application

5.1 Agriculture

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Bottles

5.4 Consumer Products

5.5 Packaging

5.6 Textiles

5.7 Other Applications

6 Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 Arkema S.A.

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 Biome Technologies PLC

8.4 Bio-On S.P.A

8.5 Braskem S.A.

8.6 Cargill incorporated

8.7 Corbion NV

8.8 E. I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company

8.9 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

8.10 Metabolix, INC

8.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

8.12 NatureWorks LLC

8.13 Novamont S.p.A.

8.14 Plantic Technologies Ltd.

8.15 Solvay SA

8.16 Toray Industries

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/752zrj/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716