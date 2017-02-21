Technavio market research analysts forecast the global pantyliner market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006090/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global pantyliner market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global pantylinermarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists non-organic pantyliner and organic pantyliner as the two main product segments of which non-organic pantyliners held the majority share of close to 92% in 2016, owing to earlier introduction and penetration in the market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56716

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's analysts highlight the following three drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global pantyliner market:

Rising awareness and evolving purchasing behavior

Early onset of puberty

Evolving lifestyles of women

Rising awareness and evolving purchasing behavior

Currently, women are more aware and open minded about wellbeing and feminine hygiene. Pantyliners allow women to partake in physical activities without worrying about issues like discharge or menstrual flow. As these products ensure feminine hygiene while carrying out day-to-day tasks, the market will experience a high growth rate in the forecast period. Earlier, lack of awareness among older women had hindered the growth of pantyliners in the market. However, targeted marketing by vendors is likely to increase the adoption of pantyliners during the forecast period.

"Financial independence, coupled with an increase in the working women population, has created demand for feminine hygiene products. Hence, it has become easier for vendors to target women directly and influence their purchasing behavior, leading to a surge in demand for pantyliners in the market," says Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch.

Early onset of puberty

Earlier, the average age of puberty among girls was 12, and this has fallen to 10-11 years and as early as seven years. In recent years, girls have been entering puberty at an early age. Some of the major reasons for this include unhealthy food habits and a rise in obesity. Stress at an early age is also leading to early onset of puberty among girls.

A typical woman may have as many as 400 periods in her lifetime. This, coupled with early puberty, will lead to increased usage of sanitary products in her lifetime. Early puberty leads to vaginal discharge, creating unhygienic conditions for the individual, which will further drive the demand for pantyliners.

Evolving lifestyles of women

A wide variety of pantyliners is available in the market, which is manufactured according to the needs of women. For instance, individuals can use them for light menstrual flow, daily vaginal discharge, uncertain spotting, post-intercourse discharge, urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence. Manufacturers are also introducing innovations such as breathable layers and side wings, which are considered more comfortable and fresh.

"Currently, women are more open to sharing their views regarding personal hygiene products. The number of blogs that create awareness on female health issues has surged due to this open environment, and they are instrumental in creating demand for feminine hygiene products," says Amber.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Natural and Organic Tampons Market 2016-2020

Global Menstrual Cup Market 2017-2021

Global Female Condoms Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like home, kitchen, and large applianceslab equipment, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006090/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com