HRS Bookings via Global Distribution Systems Up 34 Percent in 2016

HRS, the world's leading provider of end-to-end solutions for corporate hotel programs, announced that its 2016 hotel booking volume via travel management companies (TMCs) more than tripled from the prior year. Even during a year that saw pockets of soft corporate lodging demand in select cities, HRS bookings through the world's GDSs increased 34 percent.

This result underscores the solid sales performance of HRS-affiliated hotels booked via the TMC channel used by many corporations. HRS' GDS-originating bookings grew by double digits in multiple countries last year, including:

China Poland France Spain India Turkey Italy United Kingdom Japan United States

HRS, which has integrated its hotel content into the GDSs since 2013, offers TMCs multiple avenues to access HRS properties. Beyond simple GDS connectivity, TMCs also have the option of setting up a direct-connect link to HRS. Either option enables access to HRS' 350,000 hotels and competitive corporate rates.

At this week's Business Travel Show in London, HRS will showcase its portfolio, including 180,000+ boutique properties, and the company's broad range of services (sourcing, meetings management, rate auditing, etc.) that can support virtually any element of a managed hotel program. HRS and its representatives will be at stand number B755.

Travelport Connectivity Propels GDS Bookings in Europe and the United Kingdom

In 2016, HRS optimized its hotel content in Travelport's travel commerce platform, adding more than 50,000 non-chain properties to the booking system and further building on Travelport's GDS leadership in hotel distribution to travel agents and TMCs around the world. In China, HRS enhanced its distribution agreement with TravelSky, the country's leading GDS, which brought wide access to more than 60,000 unique business-grade hotels. HRS continues to add hotels globally, and to work closely with new properties to secure lower corporate rates.

"The TMC channel, particularly in the mid-market, has an acute need for an end-to-end hotel solutions provider that seamlessly serves smaller companies beyond their border," said Andy Besent, managing director of HRS in Ireland and the U.K. "As 2017 gets underway, we're speaking with both travel buyers and TMCs about our unique approach to serving corporate clients. Working in concert with their TMC, HRS will engage with a travel manager on any element of their program, leveraging our array of tools and services to deliver hotel savings and superior everyday program performance."

HRS Global Hotel Solutions

HRS makes business travel easy. Companies and corporate travelers around the world look to us to find optimal hotel accommodation and to simplify the travel process. From booking the best rates to payment and annual sourcing activities, HRS provides end-to-end automation and consultative services to more than 40,000 companies. HRS is also the world's largest hotel content provider, offering five million rooms in 350,000+ hotels in 190 countries, all seamlessly available to business travelers and travel agents through global distribution systems and online booking tools. HRS balances corporate hotel programs with unmatched access to independent hotels which make up 70+ percent of the world's hotel supply. With headquarters in Cologne, Germany, HRS today has 1,600 employees in 28 offices worldwide.

