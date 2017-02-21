Technavio's latest market research report on the global radiography marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006127/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global radiography market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on computing devices sector says, "The growth of the global radiography market is mainly driven by demand for radiography from the healthcare sector. In the industrial sector, the use of radiography systems is beginning to increase as vendors are focusing on manufacturing reliable products to increase customer satisfaction."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56707

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global radiographymarket according to Technavio hardware and semiconductorresearch analysts are:

Rising demand for portable radiography equipment

Customization of radiography equipment

Increase in number of strategic acquisitions in digital X-ray system market

Rising demand for portable radiography equipment

Automated portable radiography equipment is more versatile and has generated a considerable amount of interest among end-users. There is an increased need for the development of miniaturized and portable testing equipment, such as the equipment used to test automotive components, because most of the inspection is carried out in different locations. In addition, these devices are portable and do not need to be installed, thus eliminating installation costs. Moreover, portable radiographic testing equipment is inexpensive as compared to conventional equipment and offers better ROI. Multiple objects can be tested at different locations using a single device.

"These devices are highly suitable for oil rigs and can be used for testing in locations with low accessibility. Vendors are reducing the size of their products to cater to the growing demand for compact equipment," says Chetan.

Customization of radiography equipment

Market vendors are customizing testing equipment based on clients' manufacturing processes They offer separate equipment for tube or bar manufacturing and rolling processes for plate manufacturing. Customized equipment is mainly used in production lines for testing products across end-user segments. During the forecast period, the customization of radiography equipment can act as a growth driver if vendors manage to efficiently meet specific customer requirements. Vendors need to understand customers' needs and consider their business requirements before manufacturing a product.

Increase in number of strategic acquisitions in digital X-ray system market

The digital X-ray system market, which is a major contributor to the healthcare sector of the radiography market, has had several strategic acquisitions since 2015. These acquisitions have been carried out to improve product expertise and enhance geographical presence to meet the rising demand for digital X-ray systems, especially from developing regions worldwide. Such strategies allow vendors to penetrate new markets quickly by capitalizing on the presence and offerings of acquired players. M&A will likely help the leading players maintain their dominant position in the market during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Radiation Detection Products Market 2016-2020

Global Ultrasonic NDT Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displaysembedded systems, and human machine interface. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006127/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com