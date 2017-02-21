CLX Acquires Xura Secure Communications GmbH, Strengthening Its Position in Germany, Adding Critical Product Capabilities and Enhancing Its Blue-chip Customer Base

STOCKHOLM, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CLX Communications AB (Publ)("CLX"), (STO: CLX) a leading global provider of cloud-based communications services, announces that it has acquired Xura Secure Communications GmbH ("Xura Secure Communications"), a subsidiary of Xura Inc., a leading global provider of digital communications services.

Johan Hedberg, President and CEO of CLX, commented: "Our vision is clear; we are planning to grow into the world's largest and leading cloud communications company, and the acquisition of Xura Secure Communications is a further step in realizing our vision and at the same time strengthening our position in Germany, the largest economy in Europe. The deal also adds market leading security solutions to our product portfolio and further increases our Network reach by gaining Tier 1 access to all operators in Austria and Germany. I am very excited to welcome the Xura Secure Communications team in Munich to the CLX family."

Xura Secure Communications is one of Germany's leading mobile messaging and secure communications companies, processing more than 500 million messages annually on behalf of market-leading customers in industries such as aviation and banking. Offering some of the highest security standards in Germany, Xura Secure Communications is listed as a preferred mobile transaction authentication number (mTAN) provider for Germany's largest banking networks.

With this acquisition, CLX takes a leading position as one of the most innovative cloud communications companies in the world, and at the same time significantly strengthens its presence in Germany and adds to its blue-chip customer base. The Xura Secure Communications team based in Munich, Germany will be integrated into the global CLX organization.

The transaction enables Xura Inc. to accelerate and enhance its core focus on delivering fully-virtualized, 5G-ready software solutions to its global customer base of communications service providers (CSPs).

Pardeep Kohli, CEO of Xura Inc., commented: "This is a unique opportunity that makes sense for both parties. This transaction, combined with our previously announced acquisitions of Mitel Mobile and Ranzure Networks, advances the transformation ofXuraInc. into a 100 percent carrier-focused solutions provider with a 'future proof' 5G-ready software portfolio.We can now enhance our focus on our core CSP customers, while CLX, with the acquisition ofXuraSecure Communications,will ensure continuity and quality of service for Xura Secure Communications enterprise customers, who have come to rely onXurafor their secure messaging needs."

CLX Communications AB (Publ) connects enterprises to people and things. We combine programmable API's and cloud computing with our unparalleled Tier 1 Super Network to make it easy for businesses to embed global communications, including voice, SMS and connectivity into their apps, business processes, and IoT devices.

Our leading communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) delivers one of the highest service levels in the industry while processing more than 1 billion API calls per month across six continents. We provide services to 4 of the top 5 CPaaS companies, and 3 of the top 5 global internet brands with Tier 1 connectivity on which many of their services rely.

Xura Inc. ("Xura") offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a variety of mobile devices and platforms. Xura helps communication service providers (CSPs) navigate and monetise the digital ecosystem to create innovative, new experiences through cloud-based offerings. Xura solutions touch more than three billion people through 350+ service providers in 140+ countries.

Upon the completion ofXura's previously announced acquisition of Mitel Mobility, Inc. ("Mitel Mobile"), expected in Q1 2017 and subject to customary closing conditions, the combined business will be renamed Mavenir Systems, Inc.

