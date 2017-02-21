New technology is emerging that may make driving easier and safer than ever. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last month, several companies showcased innovations in the field of automotive biometrics, including iris recognition from Delta ID and Gentex, and fingerprint and facial recognition from automotive equipment manufacturer Continental.

The automotive biometrics market is growing rapidly. Infiniti Research expects the market to rise from USD 126 million in 2017 to USD 256.76 by 2021. Over half of the market is currently devoted to fingerprint technology, with iris recognition making up only 2%, but both segments have strong potential for growth.

Biometrics firm Delta ID and automotive electronics manufacturer Gentex Corporation have partnered to introduce a rearview mirror with iris recognition technology. The mirror can scan the iris of the driver when they enter the vehicle, identifying them and automatically performing actions such as starting the car and adjusting mirrors, steering wheel, and seat to the driver's preferred settings. The companies are presenting this as a convenient, reliable way of securing the vehicle, and hope that it will enable new use cases for cars in the future.

Continental is offering its own take on car locks with its fingerprint and facial recognition technology. It suggests that these biometrics be used in conjunction with a key fob to add an extra layer of security, with both the fob and the user's fingerprint being necessary to start the vehicle. Like Delta ID's system, the user would be able to program preferences such as seat and mirror positions.

Biometrics technology is a relatively young and growing market, and manufacturers are still finding new and innovative uses for it. Creating technology for an unfamiliar market can be intimidating, especially if your company has little or no experience in the industry. For a biometrics company entering the automotive industry, for example, it is essential to become familiar with the risks and challenges involved, as well as to determine what companies to partner with. Market intelligence can help you navigate an unfamiliar environment, providing background information and analyzing potential partners.

Biometrics technology is a relatively young and growing market, and manufacturers are still finding new and innovative uses for it. Creating technology for an unfamiliar market can be intimidating, especially if your company has little or no experience in the industry. For a biometrics company entering the automotive industry, for example, it is essential to become familiar with the risks and challenges involved, as well as to determine what companies to partner with. Market intelligence can help you navigate an unfamiliar environment, providing background information and analyzing potential partners.

