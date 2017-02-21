Global $27.1 Billion Flavors and Fragrances Markets 2016 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for flavors and fragrances was valued at $26.0 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $27.1 billion in 2016 to $37.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for 2016-2021.

The market is segmented on the basis of application: flavors beverages, savory foods, dairy, confectionary and bakery products, oral care and other; fragrance cosmetics and toiletries, soap, detergent and others. This market report organizes information from diverse sources in order to compare natural and synthetic ingredients as well as analyzes the use of raw materials, the flavor and fragrance value chain, regulations, technologies, patent evaluations and Porter's five forces.

Each ingredient type is analyzed in terms of current global market size. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Forecasts with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) are provided for 2016 to 2021. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers' revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for flavors and fragrances are based on its applications market.

In addition to the data, the report provides insight on market demand drivers and supplier strategies. Key players are also profiled as well as their market share in global market for flavors and fragrances.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global markets for flavors and fragrances.



- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.



- Analysis of recent technology developments.



- Identification of demand drivers.



- Information on the consumption of flavors and fragrances in different end-use sectors.



- Projections of future demand including application regional segments of the market.



- Projected demand for key flavor and fragrance ingredients such as essential oils and aroma chemicals.



- Analysis of developments in the structure of the flavor and fragrance industry.



- Profiles of major players in the field.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Methodology

- Information Sources

2: Summary



3: Overview



- Comparison Of Natural Versus Synthetics

- Raw Material Analysis

- Historical Overview

- Value Chain



4: Global Market For Flavors And Fragrances By Ingredient Type



- Essential Oils

- Aroma Chemicals



5: Technologies



- Key Technologies



6: Global Application Markets For Flavors And Fragrances



- Flavors

- Fragrances



7: Global Market For Flavors And Fragrances By Region



8: Environmental Regulations



- Regulation Of Flavors

- Regulation Of Fragrances



9: Industry Structure



- Factors Influencing Demand

- Challenges Within The Flavor And Fragrance Industry

- Opportunities For Flavor And Fragrance Companies

- Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10: Market Strategies



- Strategy By Type

- Developments By Company



11: Patent Analysis



- Patents By Region

- Patents On Flavors By Manufacturer/Research Institute



12: Market Shares And Company Profiles



- Company Profiles



13: List Of Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

- Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Art & Fragrance SA

- Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- China Flavors & Fragrances Co. Ltd

- Comax Flavors

- Firmenich International SA

- Frutarom Industries Ltd.

- Givaudan SA

- Groupe Bogart

- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Interparfums Inc.

- V. Mane Fils

- Robertet SA

- Archer Daniels Midland Co.

- Sensient Technologies Corp.

- Symrise AG

- Takasago International Corp.

- T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

- Treatt Plc

- Ulric De Varens SA

