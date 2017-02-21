Philippines Seed Industry Outlook, 2021: Hybrid and Non-Hybrid Seeds and Vegetable & Non-Vegetable Seeds - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Philippines Seed Industry Outlook to 2021 - Rising Government Support to Improve Agriculture Sector with Demand for Hybrid Seed to Foster Growth" report to their offering.

The report covers market size, segmentation on the basis of hybrid and non-hybrid seeds and vegetable & non-vegetable seeds. The report also covers market in different aspects such as import and export of seeds, market share of major players by different seeds and company profiles for major players in Philippines seed market. The report provides detailed overview on future outlook & projections with analyst recommendations for the industry.

This report helps readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for seed manufacturers, seed coating companies, fertilizers companies, pesticides and crop protection chemical companies, agricultural department and ministries and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Appendix

3. Philippines Seed Market Genesis and Current Scenario

4. Value Chain Analysis in Philippines Seed Sector

5. Philippines Seed Market Size



6. Philippines Seed Market Segmentation



7. Trade Scenario for Philippines Seed Market



8. Pricing Analysis for Different Seeds in Philippines



9. SWOT Analysis in Philippines Seed Market



10. Trends and Developments in Philippines Seed Market



11. Government Role and Regulations in Philippines Seed Market



12. Major Developments for Different Seeds in Philippines



13. Issues and Challenges in Philippines Seed Market

14. Market Share of Major Players in Philippines Seed Market, 2016



15. Company Profiles for Major Players in Philippines Seed Market



16. Philippines Seed Market Future Outlook and Projections



17. Macroeconomic Factors affecting Philippines Seed Market

Companies Mentioned



-Allied Botanical Corporation

- Bayer Crop Science

- East West Seeds

- Kaneko Seeds

- Monsanto

- Pioneer Hi-Bred

- SL Agritech

- Syngenta

