According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global rafting equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 2% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006147/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global rafting equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Rafting Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"The past decade has witnessed an increased emphasis on water sports by various government bodies, especially tourism boards, to increase the revenue generated from the tourism industryWater sports like rafting are among the most preferred recreational activities because of the adventure and health benefits associated with them", says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for outdoor gearresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56628

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global rafting equipment market into three major product segments. They are:

Protective rafting gear

Rafting accessories

Inflatable rafting boats

Global protective rafting gear market

This segment of the global rafting equipment market includes helmets, rescue throw bags, and personal floatation devices or PFDs. The segment occupies the highest share of the market and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in comparison to all the other rafting equipment. This is primarily because protective rafting gear products are used in bulk by rafting participants and water sporting institutes. Apart from the need to equip rafting boats with different sizes and formats of most of these products, they also require periodic replacements. The average pricing for all these products together stands at about USD 100, which makes the segment have a sizeable share of the market.

Global rafting accessories market

The second important revenue generating segment in the rafting equipment market includes products like rafting paddles and dry bags. Like the inflatable rafting boats, paddles are also designed for different heights, abilities, budgets, and the kind of rafting being practiced. While plastic and aluminum paddles are cheaper options in the market, carbon fiber shafts and blades are much lighter, offering better performance. The average price of paddles is about USD 75, and their market is expected to grow at the second-fastest rate in comparison to all the other product segments.

Global inflatable rafting boats market

Inflatable rafting boats are a basic requirement for pursuing and practicing rafting. An inflatable rafting boat is composed of a lightweight boat with its sides and bows made with flexible tubes that contain pressurized gas. Some inflatable boats are also designed such that they can be disassembled and packed into a small volume of space for easy transportation. Various styles of one-way valves are also used to add or remove air from these inflatable boats. Some inflatable boats also include the feature of inter-communicating valves, which help reduce the effect of air loss due to punctures.

"Fabric bottom inflatable boats are the most commonly used inflatable boats for recreational purposes like white water rafting, water skiing, inflatable rescue boat racing, and fishing, because these boats can be easily deflated, folded, and stored in compact bags for convenient travel," says Brijesh.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AIRE

HYSIDE Inflatables

Maravia

NRS

SOTAR

Browse Related Reports:

Global Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Jet Skiing Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Water Sports Gear and Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like category spend intelligencefurniture and home furnishing; and health and wellness. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006147/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com