Largest global SAP Business One partner extends vertical expertise with latest industry solution for project-led manufacturers and service companies.

Vision33, the largest global value added reseller (VAR) for SAP Business One, today announced the release of e2o (Engineer to Order), a specialised industry solution for project-driven manufacturers, suppliers, and service companies. The comprehensive system offers project management, control, and budgeting functionality for companies in an engineer to order (ETO) or project-oriented production and delivery environment. e2o is available starting today for businesses in need of a new or replacement project planning system or for current SAP Business One users looking to extend their project control capabilities.

"The launch of e2o is going to open doors for both our existing customers extending their use of SAP Business One and for new customers looking for an integrated solution to manage their engineering business", says Neil Feingold, Vice President, Vision33 Europe region. "The UK has a long heritage in engineering and design. This solution will allow these companies to better control their processes to ensure they remain competitive in a changing business landscape".

e2o addresses the needs of businesses that require a solution to align all areas of project management including planning, budgeting, quoting and estimating, material and capacity planning, and time and material tracking. These industry-specific features are built into core business management functions that join together production, inventory, accounting, CRM, sales, and service management to provide an end-to-end tool for custom project-driven manufacturers, suppliers, and services.

As an all-inclusive and centralised data solution, e2o supports project-based businesses with thorough project management features including:

Project Gantt Chart: This interactive timeline chart provides users with complete insight into capacity and material planning.

This interactive timeline chart provides users with complete insight into capacity and material planning. Capacity Planning : Drag and drop activities and allocate them to employees or machines with a graphical planning tool.

: Drag and drop activities and allocate them to employees or machines with a graphical planning tool. Quotation Controls and Sales : Cost projects using the most accurate and up-to-date prices for material items and labour.

: Cost projects using the most accurate and up-to-date prices for material items and labour. Job Costing: Get real-time insight into project margins, planned-vs-actual budgets, and work in progress (WIP) with extensive drill-down options to view activities, materials and labour.

Get real-time insight into project margins, planned-vs-actual budgets, and work in progress (WIP) with extensive drill-down options to view activities, materials and labour. Accounting and Invoicing: Establish billing methods and generate invoices using schemes such as down payments and progress billing, based on project milestones being reached, or the completion of a project activity.

Establish billing methods and generate invoices using schemes such as down payments and progress billing, based on project milestones being reached, or the completion of a project activity. Time Registration and Material Booking: Use the e2o Employee Portal to enter timesheets from mobile devices while they are onsite or at remote locations.

Use the e2o Employee Portal to enter timesheets from mobile devices while they are onsite or at remote locations. Procurement and Stock: In the material planning and procurement module, materials can be linked to project activities or milestones and provide just-in-time purchasing. e2o also supports project-based procurement and stock management in multiple warehouses.

In the material planning and procurement module, materials can be linked to project activities or milestones and provide just-in-time purchasing. e2o also supports project-based procurement and stock management in multiple warehouses. Reporting: Users can access data in real-time and build personalised, comprehensive dashboards, as well as reports and queries that pull in relevant data from any of the functions within the solution.

Users can access data in real-time and build personalised, comprehensive dashboards, as well as reports and queries that pull in relevant data from any of the functions within the solution. CRM: Utilises core CRM functionality to allow sales, marketing, and service departments to manage all their opportunities and customers from a single database. Users can also access quotes, orders, and all other relevant data from a single robust and intuitive solution.

e2o provides yet another way Vision33 delivers greater value to its customers through technology solutions. Feingold explains: "We have a very strong base of manufacturing customers in the UK and are excited to be able to offer them the capability to further leverage value from their transformative SAP solution".

To learn more about e2o, visit www.vision33.co.uk/industry-solutions/engineer-to-order.

