WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - As threats to the Affordable Care Act loom, Mayors across the country will hold a National Mayors' Day of Action on Wednesday, February 22
Taking advantage of the Congressional recess, Mayors in cities large and small will join with key stakeholders, including residents, small businesses, hospital administrators, and others to underscore the importance of the patient protections included in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) which have enjoyed bipartisan support, and protected innumerable Americans from the catastrophic cost of illness.
Mayors will use the MayorsStand4All in their social media to amplify the message on February 22 and beyond. To review a list of participating mayors, please see here.
On Thursday, February 23
WHAT: U.S. Conference of Mayors to Host Call re Affordable Care Act Repeal
WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2017 | 12 noon ET
HOW: Conference Call Number -- 888-710-4016
Passcode -- 8954941
