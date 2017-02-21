Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal scented candles market report. This market research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006142/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global scented candles market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global scented candles market is highly competitive, with the presence of several international and regional vendors. The high growth rate and potential of the market have been attracting a large number of new entrants and investors over the past couple of years, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The competition between the vendors is fierce and has led to exponential product innovation over the years. Although the top vendors are spread throughout the globe, the highest number of new vendors have been emerging from the US and China.

There is a massive potential for the growth of the market in APAC and South America, during the forecast period owing to the relatively late adoption of these products in these regions. Vendors are offering products across various price ranges, catering to both the premium luxury segment and the low-end segment," says Amber Chourasia, lead health and wellnessanalyst from Technavio.

The report also states that vendors are increasingly directing their marketing efforts toward creating category and brand awareness. Most players deal with one category and then expand and cater to a very specific target audience.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56661

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio'smarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

California Exotic Novelties

California Exotic was formerly known as Swedish Erotica. The company is a manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of adult toys and pleasure products for women, men, and couples. It also provides a wide range of designer scented candles sold mostly on e-commercewebsites. The company sells its products online and through retailers worldwide. It has a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide.

P&G

P&G offers consumer products under several categories, including hair care, skin care, house care, oral care, healthcare, and food. It offers its solutions through a network of distributors that include high-frequency stores, e-commerce platforms, grocery stores, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a broad range of scented candles under the brand name Febreze.

LELO

The company provides intimate lifestyle products such as bedroom accessories, personal massagers, massage oils, and soy massage candles. It manufactures all its products in-house and sells to over 40 international markets.

Reckitt Benckiser

The company manufactures and distributes a wide range of household, toiletry, pharmaceutical, and food products on a global basis. The company markets its products under various brands, including 19 power brands, which are the flagship brands. The company offers a variety of scented candles globally under its popular brand Air Wick

Gellite Gel Candles

Gellite Gel Candles is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and supply of scented candles in the fragrance market, mostly on a wholesale basis. The advantages of these candles include the limited risk of spill or burn, modern style and design, and long-lasting fragrance delivery. Advances in the scented candle market have resulted in increased adoption of these products.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flavors and Fragrances Market 2016-2020

Global Aroma Chemicals Market 2017-2021

Global Deodorant Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like agricultural equipmentcategory spend intelligence, and furniture and home furnishing. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006142/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com