TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to provide an update on its acquisition of provisional cultivation and production licenses (the "Licenses") in Henderson, Nevada and a real estate property (the "Property") to which the Licenses are attached.

The Company is submitting a transfer application for the Licenses to the State and has placed a total of $1 million in escrow. The $1 million in escrow will be released to the vendor upon the approval of the transfer of Licenses by the State with the full amount refundable if the license application is not approved.

"We are excited to see our plans in Nevada coming to fruition," commented Nutritional High CEO Jim Frazier. "With the introduction of adult use cannabis converging with the booming tourism industry, we believe our presence in Nevada, and our proximity to Las Vegas will provide us with a strategic advantage."

The Company has also advanced a $160,000 refundable deposit on the property connected to the Licenses and is further developing and refining its build-out plans. At the same time, the Company continues to consider License relocation options, and a final decision on the location will be made on or before March 24, 2017.

While Nutritional High will continue to take steps to expand into the states which have legalized marijuana for medical use with a significant population base, or have potential for legalization for adult recreational use in the near to medium term, it is intended that the cultivation license will be farmed out to a third party, with a cultivation-specific mandate; allowing Nutritional High to continue to provide excellence and stay true to its business plan by focusing on the high margin oil extracts and edibles market.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

