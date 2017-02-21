New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2017) - Last year, Hallak Cleaners celebrated its fiftieth anniversary as a couture dry cleaner. If you live in Manhattan, you know that there are dry cleaners on every block. However, Hallak is couture cleaner which provides a different level of expertise in garment care.



Hallak is one of eleven couture cleaners who are affiliates of Leading Cleaners Internationale (LCI). LCI affiliates are considered the best in the dry cleaning industry. To be admitted, a cleaner must pass a pre-certification evaluation and undergo a thorough and rigorous certification process. All affiliates are dedicated to offering the highest level quality of service. In order to ensure this, it is mandatory to attend the annual conference.



At the conference, the business owners discuss a host of areas within the industry. With one shared goal in mind, they work together to find new ways to improve not only their personal business….but the industry as a whole. Over the years, the 'dry cleaning industry' has had its share of reputation issues. Today's cleaners have new technology and processes that are so much more environmentally friendly (and also better for the garments themselves).



Last October's conference allowed each affiliate to share both their latest triumphs and also their weakest areas. Together, the cleaners brainstormed ideas on topics such as delivery improvements, customer service, new training protocols, advances in fabric care and analysis of company financials.



For additional information on Hallak Cleaners, please call (212) 832-0750 or visit www.hallak.com.



About Hallak Cleaners: Hallak Cleaners is a family-owned couture dry cleaner. Hallak Cleaners is well known in the Metropolitan area for their specialized services including couture, suede & leather, custom interior furnishings and wedding gown services. Hallak Cleaners offers complimentary pickup and delivery in Manhattan, Bergen County, Westchester and Greenwich.