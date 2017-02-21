Tavant CEO to Speak at the Australian Mortgage Innovation Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SYDNEY, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Award-winning Mortgage Technology Company is Also a Featured Exhibitor

Tavant Technologies, Silicon Valley-based innovative mortgage technology company, announced today that it has been invited to speak and exhibit at the seventh annual Australian Mortgage Innovation Summit, February 23 - 24, 2017 at Sydney. Tavant will showcase its disruptive digital mortgage solutions that will enable the 'one-minute mortgage' experience.

Sarvesh Mahesh, Tavant's CEO, has been invited to speak at the conference. Mahesh will speak during the panel on 'Speed to Yes,' providing insights on the digital mortgage landscape.

Tavant will provide an exclusive preview of its digital-lending platform, Tavant VΞLOX. VΞLOX transforms the labor-intensive, paper saturated, compliance-laden loan fulfilment process into an efficient digital data flow.

"We are excited to be in Sydney for one of the largest mortgage conferences in Australia. Tavant is leading the digital transformation wave, and we are happy to bring our 17+ years of expertise to the Australian market," said Vibhor Mishra, Global Head of Marketing, Tavant Technologies.

About Tavant Technologies

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant Technologies is a specialized software solutions and services provider that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2000 people and is a recognized top employer.

As a key solutions provider to the Consumer Lending industry, Tavant has demonstrated expertise in helping mortgage firms convert more leads, cut costs and retain borrowers.

