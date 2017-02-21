VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- BCLC and MGM Resorts International invite media to attend a significant announcement during the New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference.

Join representatives from BCLC, MGM, and esteemed members of the national and international responsible and problem gambling community to learn more.

What: BCLC and MGM Resorts International make landmark announcement Who: Jim Lightbody, President and CEO, BCLC Alan Feldman, Executive Vice President, MGM Resorts International When: 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Please arrive 15 minutes in advance in order to secure media pass and access to ballroom. Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West - Level 3, Ballroom 301 1055 Canada Place Vancouver, B.C.

Alternately, the announcement can be viewed on our livestream feed on the New Horizons website.

NOTE: Announcement is part of the conference's 1 p.m. plenary session on Leadership Perspectives on Responsible Gambling with BCLC and MGM Executive. Representatives from both organizations will be available for interviews immediately following the session.

BCLC is a provincial Crown Corporation that offers socially responsible gaming entertainment while generating income that benefits all British Columbians.

Contacts:

Media contact:

BCLC

Media Relations

604-225-6460

mediarelations@bclc.com



MGM Resorts International

Patrick Harris

416-566-8050

pharris@mgmresorts.com



