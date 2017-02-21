Autologic Diagnostics, a worldwide provider of the first and only cloud-based, vehicle-connected aftermarket automotive diagnostic solution, announced today that effective March 31st, 2017, it will introduce a new Try before you Buy program that allows repair shops direct to access the Company's award-winning Fault2Fix Team, which includes 100+ master technicians.

Under the program, automotive technicians worldwide utilizing any type of industry branded scan tool in their shops can now receive fix expertise from Autologic's award-winning Fault2Fix Team. Each master technician on Autologic's renowned Fault2Fix Team possess -- on average -- 15-20 years of on-the-job, original equipment manufacturer (OEM), technical, specialty automotive experience in European automotive brands. They provide hands-on repair advice and fix solutions to thousands of Autologic customers from three major Vehicle Diagnostic Support centers: United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

Through this new program, automotive technicians can simply use Autologic's AssistMobile app, accessible from smartphones and tablets, to directly reach the Fault2Fix Team. They can also contact the team by phone or online through the Autologic web site.

Concurrent with the Try before you Buy program launch, Autologic is introducing AssistCredits, a payment program that allows automotive technicians to purchase credit for advice on fixing vehicle faults. New customers can purchase AssistCredits in different bundles to access the Fault2Fix team. More details will be available when the program launches. AssistCredits have been in use by new customers since October 2016.

"A regional trial of a 'Try before You Buy' program stimulated a surprisingly strong demand from customers, resulting in our reviewing our long-standing approach of only offering support to customers using our Autologic Assist software and hardware (device) solution. Following this market feedback, Autologic decided to officially launch a program where automotive technicians can directly access our skilled and knowledgeable Fault2Fix team. AssistCredits was determined to be the most logical mechanism for allowing customers to purchase 'fixes' for a vehicle in their shop. Autologic is recognized globally for the talents of this team, which has become significantly important and a foundation of our organization," explained Jeremy Fry, chief executive officer at Autologic.

"With the imminent prospect of Right to Repair, customers have clearly seen the advantage of working with an organization with the expertise and knowledge that our Fault2Fix team possesses. Their skills will prove beneficial to the many that we have now opened doors to through our new program," Fry said.

Autologic is known industry wide for its Autologic Assist solution that spans a suite of capabilities that uses state-of-art technology to combine extensive online third-party vehicle data resources and a superior diagnostic (AssistPlus) device with real-time access to the Company's Fault2Fix Team, consisting of 100+ dealer-trained master technicians who provide vehicle diagnostic support globally. Assist simultaneously integrates this expert knowledge and service, innovative software and a multi-faceted, touch screen device -- helping ensure vehicle issues are diagnosed correctly the first time. Assist supports European models, including BMW, Mini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi and Volvo, across more than 120 countries.

About Autologic

Autologic Diagnostics, based in the U.K. and the U.S., is a worldwide provider of the first and only fully integrated, cloud-connected aftermarket automotive diagnostic system, Autologic Assist, which helps workshops quickly identify faults in vehicles and repair cars faster. This "fault-to-fix, fast" approach quickly and correctly identifies vehicle problems the first time, with fewer dealership referrals, resulting in improved productivity, increased financial benefit, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Autologic is the first and only company to bring to market a diagnostic support system like Assist, that joins -- on a multi-functional device with one screen -- online data resources and superior diagnostic tools together with real-time access to a team of expert technicians around the globe. Autologic Assist specifically diagnoses BMW, MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo vehicles, some of the world's most complex vehicles.

From Assist Centers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, the Company serves more than 8,000 customers spanning 120+ countries. From the more than 300,000 cases submitted by customers in the past 12 months, Autologic's 100+ Assist technicians providing support worldwide identified in excess of 50,000 fault codes, supported more than 1,200 different automobile models and successfully fixed 97.5% of all cases submitted.

For more information, visit www.autologic.com or follow the Company on Twitter @autologicassist and LinkedIn.

