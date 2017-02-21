

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Susan Fowler, a former engineer at ride-hailing service Uber, in a blog post has claimed that she and several other female employees were sexually harassed at the company.



Fowler also claimed that the company's human resources department refused to take strict actions against the superior officer and only issued a warning.



Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has ordered an urgent investigation into the sexual harassment claim. Kalanick in a statement said that what Fowler described 'is abhorrent and against everything Uber stands for and believes in.'



'We seek to make Uber a just workplace and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber -- and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired,' Kalanick said.



'On my first official day rotating on the team, my new manager sent me a string of messages over company chat. He was in an open relationship, he said, and his girlfriend was having an easy time finding new partners but he wasn't. He was trying to stay out of trouble at work, he said, but he couldn't help getting in trouble, because he was looking for women to have sex with. It was clear that he was trying to get me to have sex with him, and it was so clearly out of line that I immediately took screenshots of these chat messages and reported him to HR,' Fowler wrote on her blog.



'When I reported the situation, I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man's first offense, and that they wouldn't feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to,' she said.



Uber asked Fowler to find another team at Uber to work with or that she could continue to work with the person she had accused.



Fowler later met several other women employees at Uber who had face similar harassment from the same person. They went to HR again, but the company denied the existence of other complaints.



