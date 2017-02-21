Training Certification Program Further Expands Hackett's "IP as a Service" Offerings

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of The Hackett Institute for Enterprise Analytics, a comprehensive training and certification offering designed to enable professionals across the enterprise to improve their mastery of the analytics techniques and tools necessary to effectively analyze, predict and influence business performance.

"Today, most companies today are literally swimming in a sea of data from internal and external sources. Translating all this information into insights is critical for companies to truly understand business performance, identify opportunities and reduce risk," said The Hackett Group Principal and Practice Leader Jason Balogh.

"The demand for staff with analytical capabilities has grown exponentially in the last few years, well beyond traditional areas like finance," said Mr. Balogh. "Analytics is becoming a critical core competency throughout the enterprise. There's tremendous need for employees who can identify opportunities to utilize analytics, then frame problems, carry out analyses and present the results to decision-makers. This is the opportunity that The Hackett Group's Institute for Enterprise Analytics seeks to address."

Advanced analytics is one of the technology areas expected to see the largest adoption growth over the next two to three years, according to 2017 Key Issues research from The Hackett Group. Only 10 percent of companies in the study reported mainstream adoption of advanced analytics today, with another 28 percent reporting limited adoption. But mainstream adoption is expected to grow by more than 4x in the next two to three years, reaching 42 percent, with another 34 percent of companies achieving limited adoption by that time.

The offerings of Hackett Group's Institute for Enterprise Analytics will be designed to address the needs of business professionals from a wide range of disciplines, including finance, procurement and supply chain, global business services, manufacturing, sales and marketing and human resources. The curriculum will include insights, performance data, best practices and case histories gleaned from The Hackett Group's extensive benchmarking, advisory and transformation work with Global 1000 companies. It will also build on The Hackett Group's extensive knowledge base and practical experience in business analytics. Interactive training offered through an online portal will be supplemented with personal education, live sessions, case study review and testing.

The initial offering of The Hackett Group's Institute for Enterprise Analytics, will be available in the second quarter of 2017. It will include an online assessment tool and two courses "Analytics Foundation" and "Messaging Matters," leading to a Level 1 Certification. The "Analytics Foundation" course will cover the fundamentals of analysis, including basic analytics principals, definitions, tools and techniques. The "Messaging Matters" course will build on this, helping students learn to utilize business-tested methods and design principles for structuring and communicating analytical results to convey data messages directly and clearly.

The Hackett Group intends to launch two additional courses that will be part of a Level 2 Certification focusing on Data Decisions and Analytic Tools in late 2017. Additional courses covering Analytics Management and Functional and Industry Analytics will follow, offering professionals Diploma and Advanced Diploma certifications.

For more information on The Hackett Institute for Enterprise Analytics, contact The Hackett Group via email at: info@thehackettgroup.com.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a Best Practices intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices implementation firm to global companies. Services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management, and global business services. The Hackett Group also provides dedicated expertise in business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including its award-winning Oracle EPM and SAP practices.

The Hackett Group has completed more than 13,000 benchmarking studies with major corporations and government agencies, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 87% of the Fortune 100, 87% of the DAX 30 and 58% of the FTSE 100. These studies drive its Best Practice Intelligence Center™ which includes the firm's benchmarking metrics, best practices repository, and best practice configuration guides and process flows, which enable The Hackett Group's clients and partners to achieve world-class performance.

More information on The Hackett Group is available at: www.thehackettgroup.com, info@thehackettgroup.com, or by calling (770) 225-3600.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward Looking" Statements

This release contains "forward looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", seeks", "estimates" or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward looking statements included without limitation, the ability of Hackett to effectively market The Hackett Institute for Enterprise Analytics against competition from other consulting and professional/trade associations/companies who may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Institute for Enterprise Analytics, changes in expectations regarding professional learning services and shared service centres, the ability of Hackett to attract skilled employees, changes in collections of accounts receivable, risk of competition, price and margin trends, changes in general economic conditions and interests rates as well as other risk detailed in Hackett's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Hackett undertakes any duty to update this release or any forward looking statements contained herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006653/en/

Contacts:

The Hackett Group, Inc.

Gary Baker, 917-796-2391

Global Communications Director

gbaker@thehackettgroup.com