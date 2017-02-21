

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Household debt in the US increased substantially by 1.8% or $226 billion to $12.58 trillion during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a report from Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



The figure marks the largest quarterly increase in household debt since the fourth quarter of 2013. It is also just below the $12.68 trillion reached in the third quarter of 2008, during the peak of financial crisis.



The increase in home and auto loans contributed to the increase in household debt, with credit card and student loan also playing their parts.



Mortgage debt increased 1.6% to $8.48 trillion, auto loan balances increased 1.9%, while credit card balances rose 4.3% and student loan balances gained 2.4%.



'Debt held by Americans is approaching its previous peak, yet its composition today is vastly different as the growth in balances has been driven by non-housing debt,' said Wilbert van der Klaauw, senior vice president at the New York Fed. 'Since reaching a trough in mid-2013, the rebound in household debt has been led by student debt and auto debt, with only sluggish growth in mortgage debt.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX