OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees local 4055 have ratified the new collective agreement between the union and Sunwing Airlines.

This agreement replaces the previous agreement, which expired on May 31, 2016. The new agreement was ratified with a vote of 89.7%. The agreement will be in effect for five years.

"We are pleased that our members have accepted this agreement. We were able to negotiate it through the strength and support displayed by our members during the negotiations, " stated Mark Brancelj, President of CUPE 4055.

This new collective agreement improves the working conditions of nearly 1,000 Sunwing flight attendants. They work at the eight Sunwing bases in Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver.

