

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $23 million, or $1.27 per share. This was higher than $19 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $332 million. This was up from $317 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $23 Mln. vs. $19 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.1% -EPS (Q4): $1.27 vs. $1.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.5% -Revenue (Q4): $332 Mln vs. $317 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



