Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2017) - Icon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IEX) ("Icon" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $350,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.05/Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of Icon and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable into one common share for a period of 12 months at a price of $0.10/share.

As available, a portion or all of the Offering may be completed pursuant to Multilateral CSA Notice 45-318 - Prospectus Exemption for Certain Distributions through an Investment Dealer ("CSA 45-318") and the corresponding blanket orders and rules implementing CSA 45-318 in the participating jurisdictions in respect thereof (collectively with CSA 45-318, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). As at the date hereof, the Investment Dealer Exemption is available in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Pursuant to CSA 45-318, each subscriber relying on the Investment Dealer Exemption must obtain advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer.

In addition to conducting the Offering pursuant to the Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company will also accept subscriptions for Units where other prospectus exemptions are available.

Icon does not expect to provide any offering materials to subscribers in connection with the Offering. For more information concerning the Corporation, please refer to the Corporation's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. As at the date hereof, there is no material fact or material change in respect of Icon that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company may pay a finder's fee of cash, common shares or Warrants, or a combination thereof, to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies. The proceeds from the Offering will be used primarily to pay outstanding accounts payable and any finder's fee that may be payable with respect to the Offering (est. $70,000), anticipated upcoming regulatory and compliance fees and expenses (est. $75,000), and for general working capital, including costs related to seeking out new projects/business opportunities for the Company (est. $205,000). Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including Exchange approval.

The Company also announces that it will effect a debt conversion of up to $375,000 owing to suppliers, consultants and creditors, including some insiders. The debt conversion will consist of common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. This debt conversion will result in the issuance of an aggregate of up to 7,500,000 common shares.

The Company has also granted incentive stock options to its directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 392,405 common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of ten years at a price of $0.05/share.

All securities issued pursuant to the above distributions will be subject to statutory and Exchange imposed hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Icon Exploration Inc.

"Rob Fia"

Rob Fia, CEO & Director

For further information:

Email: rfia@kingsdalecapital.com

Tel: 416-867-2353

Fax: 416-867-4566

