BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Esterline Corporation (www.esterline.com) (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, today held an official inauguration for the company's latest manufacturing site in Kortrijk, Belgium. After Esterline acquired advanced display and visual systems technologies in 2015, the company invested more than EUR 15 million to upgrade and consolidate the facilities related to these new capabilities in Belgium into one state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing operation. The facility operates within the Esterline Avionics Systems business platform in the company's Avionics & Controls segment.

The facility grand opening event included a tour of the operation highlighting some of the innovation advancements made possible by the upgrade. It also drew several officials from Belgian trade and other government sectors. During the ceremony, a plaque was unveiled honoring 1st Lt. Murray Kenneth Spidle. Lt. Spidle was an American pilot trained in Canada and stationed in France who went missing in the West Flemish region during WWI. Esterline's new company site, which is being called the "Spidle" site, is named after Lt. Spidle as a representation of the many nations involved in Esterline's global displays and visualization systems businesses.

Esterline CEO Curtis Reusser said, "This investment is a testament to the value of the team in Belgium and Esterline's growth strategy in this advanced technology area of the business, providing a key center of excellence for the entire enterprise."

Esterline greatly expanded its expertise and experience in display and visualization technology when it acquired the Defense, Aerospace and Training activities of Barco N.V. in January of 2015. This new facility is the culmination of the integration and advancement efforts of this innovative business within the company, allowing the teams representing this capability to better serve such world-renowned players as Airbus, Boeing, CAE, Honeywell, and Lockheed Martin.

About Esterline:

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.