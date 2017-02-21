VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Arizona Mining Inc. (TSX: AZ) ("Arizona Mining" or the "Company") announces the results of five (5) exploration drill holes from its current program on the Taylor zinc-lead-silver sulfide deposit located on its 100%-owned Hermosa Project in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. This brings the total number of drill holes reported in the 2016-2017 program to sixty-seven (67).

HDS-418 is a vertical hole drilled to infill an area in the central portion of the previously reported resource area. The hole intersected one (1) mineralized vein hosted in the upper volcanics and nine (9) distinct mineralized horizons in the Taylor Sulfide zone ("TS"). The Taylor Sulfide intervals have a total cumulative mineralized thickness of 424.5 feet (refer to Table I). In addition, two (2) very significant intervals were intersected in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide ("TDS") zone. Some of the best results in the hole included:

43 feet assaying 1.1% zinc, 7.5% lead and 19.9 ounces per ton ("opt") silver (TS)

20 feet assaying 10.0% zinc, 11.7% lead and 3.9 opt silver (TDS)

72 feet assaying 3.4% zinc, 3.2% lead and 1.3 opt silver (TDS)

- Including a 23 foot zone which assayed 7.1% zinc, 4.9% lead and 2.0 opt silver

HDS-417 is a vertical hole drilled to infill an area in the central portion of the previously reported resource area. The hole intersected three (3) mineralized veins hosted in the volcanics and five (5) distinct mineralized horizons in the Taylor Sulfide zone. The Taylor Sulfide intervals have a total cumulative mineralized thickness of 239.5 feet (refer to Table I). In addition, one (1) very significant interval was intersected in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. Some of the best results in the hole included:

17.5 feet assaying 6.5% zinc, 6.6% lead and 2.4 opt silver (TS)

97 feet assaying 3.9% zinc, 5.0% lead and 1.6 opt silver (TS)

59.5 feet assaying 6.9% zinc, 14.0% lead and 4.6 opt silver (TDS)

- Including a 19.5 foot zone which assayed 7.6% zinc, 23.2% lead and 7.6 opt silver

HDS-408 is a vertical infill drill hole within the previously reported mineral resource. The drill hole encountered three (3) mineralized veins in the volcanics, five (5) mineralized horizons within the Taylor Sulfide zone and two (2) mineralized horizons in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. When added together, the Taylor Sulfide zone intervals have a cumulative thickness of 325.5 feet (refer to Table I). Most notable among the mineralized horizons are:

48 feet assaying 13.1% zinc, 8.5% lead and 3.8 opt silver (TS)

82.5 feet assaying 18.2% zinc, 13.8% lead and 5.1 opt silver (TS)

- Including a 54 foot zone which assayed 24.6% zinc, 18.5% lead and 6.7 opt silver

HDS-409 is a vertical infill drill hole that intersected two (2) mineralized veins in the lower volcanic sequence and six (6) mineralized horizons in the Taylor Sulfide zone. When added together, the Taylor Sulfide zone intervals have a cumulative thickness of 502 feet (refer to Table I). Most notable among the mineralized horizons are as follows:

14 feet assaying 10.7% zinc, 7.0% lead and 3.1 opt silver (TS)

25.5 feet assaying 3.1% zinc, 20.2% lead and 11.9 opt silver (TS)

48.5 feet assaying 5.7% zinc, 4.9% lead and 1.6 opt silver (TS)

HDS-411 is a vertical infill drill hole along the northeast edge of the previously reported mineral resource. The drill hole encountered seven (7) mineralized horizons within the Taylor Sulfide zone and two (2) mineralized horizons in the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone. When added together, the Taylor Sulfide zone intervals have a cumulative thickness of 212 feet (refer to Table I). Most notable among the mineralized horizons includes:

23 feet assaying 9.1% zinc, 6.6% lead and 2.3 opt silver (TS)

21 feet assaying 3.9% zinc, 5.2% lead and 1.8 opt silver (TDS)

For a full list of the vein, Taylor Sulfide and Taylor Deeps Sulfide mineralized intervals from these holes please refer to Table I.

CEO Jim Gowans commented: "Our drilling continues to expand the Taylor Deeps Sulfide zone and demonstrate great continuity within the Taylor Sulfide resource area. We have been very pleased with the results to date leading up to the revised resource and the PEA, both of which will be released by the end of Q1."

------------------------------------------------------------------ From To Interval From To Interval DH_ID (feet) (feet) (in feet) (meters) (meters) (meters) ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 1140 1165 25 347.5 355.1 7.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 1344 1392 48 409.6 424.3 14.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 1937 2019.5 82.5 590.4 615.5 25.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 1942 1996 54 591.9 608.4 16.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 2624.5 2712.5 88 799.9 826.7 26.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 2827 2872 45 861.6 875.3 13.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 3017 3079 62 919.5 938.4 18.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 3119 3134.5 15.5 950.6 955.3 4.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 3340.5 3347 6.5 1018.1 1020.1 2.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 3375 3477 102 1028.6 1059.7 31.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-408 3507 3515 8 1068.9 1071.3 2.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 1370.5 1437 66.5 417.7 438.0 20.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 1980.5 2100 119.5 603.6 640.0 36.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 2037 2051 14 620.8 625.1 4.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 2212 2225 13 674.2 678.1 4.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 2276.5 2402 125.5 693.8 732.1 38.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 2322.5 2348 25.5 707.9 715.6 7.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 2481 2500 19 756.2 762.0 5.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 2598.5 2757 158.5 792.0 840.3 48.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 2708.5 2757 48.5 825.5 840.3 14.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 2797 2807 10 852.5 855.5 3.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-409 3273 3277 4 997.6 998.8 1.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 1063 1078 15 324.0 328.6 4.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 1708 1737 29 520.6 529.4 8.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 1793 1823 30 546.5 555.6 9.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 1863 1878.5 15.5 567.8 572.5 4.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 2527 2615 88 770.2 797.0 26.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 2558 2581 23 779.6 786.7 7.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 2732 2755 23 832.7 839.7 7.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 2794 2805.5 11.5 851.6 855.1 3.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 3129.5 3150.5 21 953.8 960.2 6.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-411 3189.5 3228 38.5 972.1 983.8 11.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 1617 1621.5 4.5 492.8 494.2 1.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 1897 1912 15 578.2 582.7 4.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 2093 2128 35 637.9 648.6 10.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 2232.5 2250 17.5 680.4 685.8 5.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 2692 2767 75 820.5 843.3 22.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 2821 2918 97 859.8 889.4 29.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 3242 3247 5 988.1 989.6 1.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 3276 3292 16 998.5 1003.4 4.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-417 3372.5 3432 59.5 1027.9 1046.0 18.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 3372.5 3392 19.5 1027.9 1033.8 5.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 887 889.5 2.5 270.3 271.1 0.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 1027 1041 14 313.0 317.3 4.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2148.5 2194 45.5 654.8 668.7 13.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2217 2271 54 675.7 692.2 16.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2642 2667 25 805.2 812.9 7.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2743 2755 12 836.0 839.7 3.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2841 2875 34 865.9 876.3 10.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 2946 3023 77 897.9 921.4 23.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 3047 3102 55 928.7 945.4 16.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 3130 3238 108 954.0 986.9 32.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 3192 3235 43 972.9 986.0 13.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 3397 3417 20 1035.4 1041.5 6.1 ------------------------------------------------------------------ HDS-418 3477 3549 72 1059.7 1081.7 21.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Including 3504 3527 23 1068.0 1075.0 7.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ ----------------------------------------------------- DH_ID Ag opt Pb% Zn% Cu% Zone* ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 0.69 1.43 1.35 0.01 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 3.77 8.51 13.06 0.26 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 5.07 13.83 18.16 0.11 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 6.71 18.52 24.55 0.14 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 0.69 1.97 2.05 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 0.22 0.71 1.28 0.00 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 0.73 2.09 1.42 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 1.80 2.82 1.48 0.03 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 2.45 5.36 1.03 0.10 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 0.72 1.57 1.28 0.11 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-408 1.88 3.16 3.93 0.77 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 2.19 2.13 3.00 0.08 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 1.45 2.34 3.58 0.11 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 3.05 6.99 10.73 0.17 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 0.79 1.95 2.66 0.05 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 3.63 6.84 2.10 0.08 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 11.86 20.22 3.14 0.28 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 1.93 6.56 8.17 0.03 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 0.92 3.02 3.22 0.03 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 1.55 4.90 5.71 0.07 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 1.71 5.56 3.07 0.02 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-409 13.74 0.92 1.07 0.20 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 1.13 1.03 1.65 0.04 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 0.73 1.60 1.53 0.07 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 0.73 2.09 2.43 0.07 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 2.14 2.33 1.70 0.60 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 1.00 2.94 3.90 0.05 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 2.27 6.58 9.14 0.15 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 1.04 3.21 2.58 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 1.33 3.99 2.63 0.01 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 1.82 5.22 3.85 0.02 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-411 0.82 2.07 2.22 0.03 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 3.44 4.39 2.83 0.16 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 2.80 1.59 2.01 0.29 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 1.04 3.48 4.82 0.11 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 2.40 6.59 6.52 0.06 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 0.92 2.75 3.10 0.01 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 1.56 5.03 3.90 0.04 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 101.35 1.97 0.99 1.36 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 12.09 0.69 0.43 0.17 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-417 4.57 14.00 6.89 0.43 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 7.61 23.16 7.64 0.41 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 11.70 8.95 13.05 1.23 Vein ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 0.97 2.07 3.76 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 1.24 2.44 3.03 0.06 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 1.01 2.57 3.01 0.07 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 0.86 2.56 2.90 0.01 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 0.79 2.41 2.01 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 1.14 3.69 4.05 0.02 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 0.94 2.71 2.78 0.01 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 1.02 2.39 1.02 0.01 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 8.44 4.00 0.63 0.08 TS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 19.91 7.54 1.05 0.20 TS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 3.85 11.72 10.02 0.13 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- HDS-418 1.32 3.23 3.39 0.52 TDS ----------------------------------------------------- Including 2.03 4.87 7.05 1.22 TDS -----------------------------------------------------

*TS (Taylor Sulfides)

*TDS (Taylor Deeps Sulfides)

Table I. ASSAY SUMMARIES FOR HDS-408, HDS-409, HDS-411, HDS-417 & HDS-418

Drill intersections with a combined zinc and lead grade of greater than 9% are bolded. Sulfide drill intervals are down-the-hole drill widths but are considered to be within +/- 5% of true width based on the dip of the mineralized stratigraphy at 22 degrees. The exception to this are the intervals noted as veins. It is not possible to determine the true width of the veins based on the drill density and no representation is made here regarding true width of the veins.

Qualified Person

The results of the Arizona Mining Inc. drilling have been reviewed, verified and compiled by Donald R. Taylor, MSc., PG, Chief Operating Officer for Arizona Mining Inc., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). Mr. Taylor has more than 25 years of mineral exploration and mining experience, and is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4029597).

Assays and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

To ensure reliable sample results, the Company has a rigorous QA/QC program in place that monitors the chain-of-custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards at statistically derived intervals within each batch of samples. Core is photographed and split in half with one-half retained in a secured facility for verification purposes.

Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) has been performed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, an ISO/IEC accredited lab located in Tucson, Arizona. ALS Minerals Laboratories prepares a pulp of all samples and sends the pulps to their analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. Canada for analysis. ALS analyzes the pulp sample by ICP following a 4-acid digestion (ME-ICP61 for 33 elements) including Cu (copper), Pb (lead), and Zn (zinc). All samples in which Cu (copper), Pb (lead), or Zn (zinc) are greater than 10,000 ppm are rerun using four acid digestion with an ICP - AES finish (Cu-OG62; Pb-OG62; and Zn-OG62) with the elements reported in percentage (%). Silver values are determined by ICP (ME-ICP61) with all samples with silver values greater than 100 ppm repeated using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish (Ag-OG62) calibrated for higher levels of silver contained. Any values over 1,500 ppm Ag trigger a fire assay with gravimetric finish analysis. Gold values are determined by a 30 gm fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (Au-ICP21).

About Arizona Mining

Arizona Mining Inc. (an augustagroup company) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Hermosa Project located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. The Taylor Deposit, a zinc-lead-silver carbonate replacement deposit, has a resource of 31.1 million tons in the Indicated Mineral Resource category grading 10.9% zinc equivalent ("ZnEq") and 82.7 million tons in the Inferred Mineral Resource category grading 11.1% ZnEq both utilizing a 4% ZnEq cutoff grade calculated in accordance with NI 43-101 guidelines (refer to the Company's news release dated October 31, 2016). The Taylor Deposit remains open to the north, west and south over land controlled by the Company and will be aggressively drilled to test the limits of the resource. The Company's other project on the Hermosa property is the Central Deposit, a silver-manganese manto oxide project.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward looking statements including statements with respect to the Company's intentions for its Hermosa Project in Arizona, including, without limitation, performing additional drilling and metallurgical testwork on the Taylor Deposit. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as may, will, seek, anticipate, believe, plan, estimate, budget, schedule, forecast, project, expect, intend, or similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which, while considered reasonable by Arizona Mining, are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to the assumptions herein, these assumptions include the assumptions described in Arizona Mining's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2015 ("MD&A"). Arizona Mining cautions readers that forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievement. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in project parameters; changes in costs, including labour, infrastructure, operating and production costs; future prices of zinc, lead, silver and other minerals; variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, development or mining activities, including the failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; delays in completion of exploration, development or construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to maintain and renew existing licenses and permits or obtain required licenses and permits in a timely manner; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms in a timely manner; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business; and the factors discussed in the section entitled "Risks and Uncertainties" in the MD&A.

Although Arizona Mining has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information, there may be other risks, uncertainties and other factors that cause performance, achievements, actions, events, results or conditions to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements contained herein are as of the date hereof and Arizona Mining disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/21/11G130867/Images/Drill_Hole_Location_Map-b065533fde939b35816dda6321abec54.jpg

