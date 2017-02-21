QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Copper One Inc. (TSX VENTURE: CUO) ("Copper One" or the "Company") has filed an appeal with the Court of Quebec against the decision of the Ministere de l'Energie et des Ressources naturelles ("MERN"), issued on February 8, 2017, to suspend all of Copper One's mining claims related to its Riviere Dore Project. Copper One strongly disagrees with MERN's decision to suspend its claims and will continue to exercise its legal rights.

About Copper One

Copper One is focused on developing the Riviere Dore property located near Val d'Or, Quebec covering the base of the Bouchette anorthositic complex which spans over 80 km.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the suspension of the Riviere Dore project claims, the Company's appeal of the suspension of the Riviere Dore project claims and future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Copper One, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although Copper One has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Copper One does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:

Copper One Inc.

G. Scott Moore

Chairman, President and CEO

smoore@copperone.com



