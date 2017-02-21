CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- ATCO and RANMAN Energy (RE) have unveiled an innovative distributed power generation solution in the rapidly developing World Trade Centre Industrial Park in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The project, developed through a joint venture, will deliver reliable onsite electricity to some of the 700-hectare park's growing roster of industrial tenants and provide flexible, customized contracts to meet each customer's operating needs.

"Our expertise developing integrated electricity infrastructure, paired with RANMAN Energy's intimate knowledge of the Mexican market, allows us to deliver reliable and affordable power when and where our customers need it," said Wayne Stensby, Managing Director, Electricity, ATCO. "This project demonstrates how, by combining our innovative solutions with globally competitive costs, we can deliver sustainable and efficient energy solutions anywhere in the world."

The project, which includes a high-voltage substation, five modular natural gas-fired electricity generating units and an associated distribution network, will be completed in two phases. With 4 megawatts (MW) of capacity currently available, the joint venture partners plan to expand this facility to up to 20 MW by December 2017. The project is also highly-scalable, and further capacity can be added as new tenants establish operations within the industrial park.

This innovative project is the latest in a series of international ventures by ATCO, as the company expands the delivery of its integrated products and services to new markets. In addition to two existing projects in Mexico, in April 2016 the company announced that it had re-entered the South American market with a partnership in Chile. Over the course of its 70-year history, ATCO has provided customer-focused business solutions in more than 100 countries around the world.

RANMAN Energy is a Mexican enterprise that specializes in developing energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. RANMAN Energy provides efficient quality solutions that improve the energy security of the customers that engage our services.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $20 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Electricity (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

