Leading Visual Artists and Academics Join CISAC to Promote Resale Right in Japan

TOKYO, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A landmark conference in Tokyo highlights growing support internationally for the right, now adopted in more than 80 countries

An event in Tokyo this week brings together some of Japan's most prominent visual artists and academics, and the organisations representing creators globally and in Japan, in a landmark show of support for the resale royalty right for visual artists.

The conference, hosted by Waseda University Research Center for Legal Studies for Intellectual Property (RCLIP) and co-hosted by CISAC, will highlight the growing international momentum for adoption of the right, which gives artists a share in the proceeds of the sale of their works by auction houses and galleries.

Japan's copyright experts will outline a proposed draft law prepared by Waseda that would introduce the right in Japan.

A CISAC delegation is also presenting the case for Japan's adoption of the right to the government, at a meeting with the Commissioner of the Agency for Cultural Affairs. Japan, home to a world-leading cultural sector and with an important influence internationally, is one of a small number of major art markets where the right is not yet implemented.

Gadi Oron, Director-General of CISAC, said: "The events in Japan this week are important signs of the growing international momentum towards adoption of the resale right. More than 80 countries have adopted the right so far, helped by a steady raising of awareness of its vital importance to artists. Apart from its legal justifications, the resale right brings fairness, respect to creators, economic benefits and transparency to the art market. That is why there is such strong support for it from the artist community and from a growing list of governments around the world".

The visual artists' resale right ensures that creators receive a percentage of the resale price when their works of art are resold by an auction house or an art gallery.It plays a significant role in allowing artists to derive a fair return from their work. In the countries where the right exists, it helps generate total royalty collections of some US$50 million globally for artists, amounting to 25% of total global visual arts collections, according to CISAC's recent collections report published in November 2016.

About CISAC

CISAC - the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers - is the world's leading network of authors' societies (also referred to as Collective Management Organisations, or CMOs). http://www.cisac.org