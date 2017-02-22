VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC ("Dimensional Canada ULC") announced today that it has noted a non-material error in respect of its reported management expense ratio for Class I units of the DFA Global Equity Portfolio (the "Fund") for year ended December 31, 2015, which was inadvertently reported as being 0.06% instead of 0.11%. Dimensional Canada ULC is filing amended documents (including a revised fund facts, simplified prospectus and management report of fund performance) for the Fund reflecting the correct management expense ratio, which documents will be available at www.sedar.com.

