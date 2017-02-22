

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Tuesday that it terminated four current or former senior managers in its community banking business following an ongoing investigation into the banking giant's sales practice scandal.



The terminated managers are Claudia Russ Anderson, the former chief risk officer for the community bank; Pamela Conboy, lead regional president of Arizona; Shelley Freeman, the former Los Angeles regional president, and currently the head of consumer credit solutions; and Matthew Raphaelson, head of Community Bank strategy and initiatives. None of these executives will receive a bonus for 2016 and they will forfeit all of their unvested equity awards and vested outstanding options.



Wells Fargo said its investigation is expected to be completed before the shareholder meeting in April 2017.



Wells Fargo was embroiled in a scandal last year, in which millions of credit-card and deposit accounts were opened without customers' knowledge in an effort to meet sales targets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX