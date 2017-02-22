

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 1.3708 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3723.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.7698 and 87.39 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7673 and 87.24, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0736 against the NZ dollar and 1.0096 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0715 and 1.0082, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.36 against the euro, 0.78 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the kiwi and 1.01 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX