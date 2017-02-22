NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9 lens in E-Mount is a lightweight cine-style zoom lens for E-mount digital cameras with a Super 35mm-sized sensor. It boasts a mechanical design with three independent lens control rings: focus, iris, and zoom. Each ring uses a cine-style gear with a 0.8 MOD for interfacing with standard cine-style lens accessories. The focus ring features approximately 200° of rotation, which enables room for precise focus pulls, and the iris is clickless, allowing for smooth iris pulls. The lens also incorporates a macro mode for close focusing capabilities.

Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9 Lens (Sony E-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1321239-REG/fujinon_fujinon_mk18_55mm_t2_9_lens.html

Covers Super 35 Format

Sony E-Mount

Consistent T2.9 Aperture Over Zoom Range

3 x Standard 0.8 MOD Gears

Clickless 9-Blade Iris

200° Focus Rotation and Macro Mode

Color Matched to Fujinon HK/ZK/XK Series

85mm Front Outside Diameter

Weighs 2.16 Pounds

Flange Focal Distance Adjustment

The Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 lens in E-Mount is a lightweight cine-style zoom lens for E-mount digital cameras with a Super 35mm-sized sensor. It features a mechanical design with three independent lens control rings: focus, iris, and zoom. Each ring incorporates a cine-style gear with a 0.8 MOD for interfacing with standard cine-style lens accessories. The focus ring features approximately 200° of rotation, which provides room for precise focus pulls, and the iris is clickless, allowing smooth iris pulls. The lens also incorporates a macro mode for close focusing capabilities.

Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 Lens (Sony E-Mount)

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1321240-REG/fujinon_fujinon_mk50_135mm_t2_9_lens.html

Covers Super 35 Format

Sony E-Mount

Consistent T2.9 Aperture Over Zoom Range

3 x Standard 0.8 MOD Gears

Clickless 9-Blade Iris

200° Focus Rotation and Macro Mode

Color Matched to Fujinon HK/ZK/XK Series

85mm Front Outside Diameter

Weighs 2.16 Pounds

Flange Focal Distance Adjustment

The lenses are color matched to other Fujinon lenses such as the HK, ZK and XK series, which provides smooth intercutting between lenses. Both have an 85mm front for use with cine-style matte boxes via use of optional step up rings (rings not included). At just 2.16 pounds, both lenses are lightweight for a cinema zoom that maintains focus and aperture throughout the focal length range. They are designed for cameras with a Sony E-mount, so they have short flanges for focal distances, but the lenses allow flange adjustments so users can fine-tune it to their cameras.

