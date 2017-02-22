Japanese Quality SSD Supplier Hagiwara Solutions of ELECOM Group to Showcase Products at Embedded System Exhibition "embedded world 2017" in Nuremberg, Germany

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd., a member company of the ELECOM Group, will showcase its products at "embedded world 2017," the world's largest international exhibition of embedded systems, to be held in Nuremberg, Germany, on March 14-16, 2017.

Hagiwara Solutions is a Japanese manufacturer developing storage products such as SSDs and SD memory cards loaded with original firmware and optimized for industrial equipment. Hagiwara Solutions' storage products are of high reliability and quality, drawing on its know-how accumulated for more than 20 years. With the know-how, the company has also been developing its own firmware optimized for industrial equipment. These strengths have helped the company maintain a top-class market share in Japan.

At the forthcoming "embedded world 2017," Hagiwara Solutions will present mainly its endeavors going forward -- in such areas as 3D NAND-mounted products and other next-generation storage products for industrial equipment, and motherboards for industrial equipment with enhanced power fail protection that have been developed in collaboration with fellow group company JDS Inc., as well as a new series of SATA 6.0Gbps SSD devices, which are the most optimal for large-capacity data storage.

(Photo:http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M000477/201702168915/_prw_OI1fl_47073F4i.jpg)

You are more than welcome to the group's booth when you visit "embedded world 2017."

Exhibition name: embedded world 2017

Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Nuremberg, Germany

Date: March 14-16, 2017

Booth location: Booth No.2-540, Hall No. 2

(Image: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M000477/201702168915/_prw_PI2fl_5Lz5Dk6J.jpg)

Company website: http://www.hagisol.com/

News release page: http://www.hagisol.com/EW2017/

Contact email address: hsolsupport@hagisol.co.jp