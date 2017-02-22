Soraa, the world leader in GaN on GaN™ LED technology, announced that its VIVID LED lamps have been installed at the Dynasty Restaurant at the Renaissance Harbour View Hotel in Hong Kong.

Soraa announced that its VIVID LED lamps have been installed at the Dynasty Restaurant in Hong Kong. Photo credit: LIGHTLINKS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED.

Showcasing authentic Cantonese cuisine, Dynasty, the award-winning Chinese restaurant in Wan Chai, creates a delightful destination for a unique dining experience. The dramatic dining hall has double height panoramic windows so patrons can experience stunning views of Victoria Harbour. The high walls and flood of natural light made lighting to create ambiance and enhance the experience a challenge.

The Dynasty Restaurant worked with Koichi Tanaka, a lighting designer at LIGHTLINKS, who chose Soraa's Flicker Free™ MR16 VIVID LED technology. The VIVID LED lamps illuminate the surfaces in the eight low-ceiling, private dining rooms to create an enjoyable ambiance and highlight the world-class food. Soraa's Flicker Free MR16 LED lamps eliminate the problem of stroboscopic effect, or "invisible flicker," which plagues other companies' LEDs.

"The irrefutable benefit of Soraa is that their VIVID LED lamps can render all surfaces, materials and items in true colour," said Koichi Tanaka, CEO, LIGHTLINKS International Limited. "Soraa's LEDs provide exceptional dimming capabilities and point source optics for uniform and high intensity beams. Our ability to control the beam allowed us to create an intimate atmosphere for each table in this grand space."

Like all of Soraa's LED products, the MR16 LED lamps feature the company's Violet-Emission 3-Phosphor (VP3) LED technology, creating perfectly rendered colours and whites. Utilising every colour in the rainbow, especially deep red emission, Soraa's VP3 VIVID COLOR™ technology renders warm tones beautifully and accurately, and achieves a colour-rendering index (CRI) of 95 and deep red (R9) rendering of 95. Soraa's VP3 NATURAL WHITE™ technology is achieved by engineering the violet emission to properly excite fluorescing brightening agents including natural objects like human eyes and teeth; as well as manufactured white materials such as clothing, paper and cosmetics.

Photo credit: LIGHTLINKS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED www.lightlinksltd.com

About Soraa

Pioneering lamps using LEDs built from pure gallium nitride substrates (GaN on GaN™), Soraa has made ordinary lighting extraordinarily brilliant and efficient. Soraa's full spectrum GaN on GaN™ LED lamps have superior colour rendering and beam characteristics compared to lamps using LEDs created from non-native substrates. Founded in 2008, Soraa is located in Fremont California, where it manufactures its GaN on GaN™ LEDs in the company's state-of-the-art facility. For additional information, please visit www.soraa.com and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

