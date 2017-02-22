User Lifecycle Management to Be Key Enabler in Sonera's Digital Services Architecture

UXP Systems, the leader in powering digital identity for operators, announced today that Sonera has selected UXP Systems' User Lifecycle Management (ULM) platform to deliver next generation digital identity and user management processes across all Sonera channels (B2C, B2B, and B2O), as a key component of their ongoing business transformation.

UXP Systems' ULM platform enables operator transformation by powering user level entitlement and identity management across all services. Implemented as an overlay above existing legacy BSS systems, the solution extends existing paradigms with user based processes that improve the user experience while increasing operator knowledge of individual users.

"We know very well the importance of user-centricity and identity management when transforming to become more digital" said Sari Leppänen, Head of Business Transformation at Sonera. "UXP Systems' ULM platform will become an important enabler for us to transform our user-onboarding, user-managed delegation, and group management within all customer-facing applications, and will play a critical role in driving multi-channel engagement across all products and services in Finland."

UXP Systems' User Lifecycle Management platform is the evolution of digital identity at a time demanding tremendous change for enterprises with legacy, account-centric infrastructure. ULM will enable Sonera to implement multi-protocol Identity Management, creating a unique digital ID for each user and federating this ID for simplified access to all Sonera services. User engagement, access and entitlements, sharing and control, personalization, and user privacy are of paramount importance to users, and operators need to embrace these capabilities competitively in the face of service offerings from OTT and cloud providers. UXP Systems has rapidly become the industry leader in this area, evolving the role and importance of digital identity and user management as the missing piece in an operator's existing B/OSS systems as they evolve to a more digital architecture.

"We are extremely pleased to have been selected by Sonera" said Gemini Waghmare, CEO founder of UXP Systems. "They are leading the industry in innovation and are among the first wave of operators who have recognized that the key to digital transformation is placing Digital Identity at centre of their transformation plans, enabling the management of the entire lifecycle of every user across all core and cloud services."

About Sonera

Sonera is a new generation telecommunications company whose services enable flexibility in everyday life, freedom of choice and new opportunities for consumers, companies and communities At the end of 2016, Sonera had approximately 4.3 million subscribers and about 3,300 employees. Sonera boosts digitalization for example by investing approximately 200 million euros annually in network connections in Finland. Learn more at www.sonera.fi

Sonera is part of the international Telia Company. We offer highly functional and competitive communications connections around the world easily and effortlessly. Our operations lean on the principles of responsible business. Read more at www.teliacompany.com.

About UXP Systems

UXP Systems is the leader in powering digital identity for modern enterprises. Their User Lifecycle Management (ULM) Platform powers digital identity as a strategic service as companies transform to a seamless, digital world of entertainment, communications, and connected life services. ULM technology is the foundation of Digital Transformation for companies like Liberty Global, Vodafone, Cable Wireless, Rogers Communications and TELUS, using digital identity as a focal point for managing the digital user. ULM processes enable entitlements, group management, delegation, revocation, roles and sharing, user insight, privacy and more, all as part of an end to end business process framework. UXP Systems' ULM Platform innovates above existing legacy systems to transform the user experience, getting enterprises to digital services faster and more economically.

