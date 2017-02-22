DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

EQS Group-News: Dynamics Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Delisting DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

22.02.2017 / 07:00

DELISTING OF THE SHARES OF PFIZER INC. FROM THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, SIX: PFE), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the state of Delaware, United States of America, with its registered office at 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington DE 19801, United States of America, announced today that the SIX Swiss Exchange approved its application to delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The SIX Swiss Exchange delisting will be effective May 23, 2017, with the last trading day scheduled for May 22, 2017.

Pfizer Inc. will delist its shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange given that the trading volume of the shares listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange is very low compared to the trading volume of its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pfizer Inc. also announced today that for the same reason it will be cancelling the listing of its shares from the London Stock Exchange.

The shares of Pfizer Inc. will continue to be listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

For more information about Pfizer Inc., please visit www.pfizer.com.

Issuer: Pfizer Inc. Ticker Symbol: PFE Valor Number: 962'004 ISIN: US7170811035

February 22, 2017

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Dokument: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OBSOKQJSBL Dokumenttitel: Pfizer SIX Delising Announcement_22.2.2017

Ende der Medienmitteilung

545883 22.02.2017

AXC0029 2017-02-22/07:00