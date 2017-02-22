Mullvad Delivers Faster VPN Connectivity With Regional Expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mullvad has expanded its offering of region-based VPN connectivity with more server locations in the U.S, Sweden, and Canada.

Just as with the U.S, where users on the East Coast can obtain faster connections from a server in New York or Florida rather than one in California, additional servers spread out over a large geographical region means better results for VPN customers.

Mullvad's users in Sweden can now choose from three locations - Stockholm, Malmö, and Helsingborg - while Canadian users now have the option of Ontario (Toronto) in the east and British Columbia (Vancouver) in the west. Customers in the northeastern U.S. can connect to new servers in Buffalo, New York, making it the sixth regional location in America.

"Offering more localized options to our customers ensures faster connectivity for them while also retaining the benefits of accessing the internet in their home country," says Mullvad's CEO Jan Jonsson. "We will continue to roll out more region-specific locations as we expand."

With currently29 server locations in 20 countries worldwide, Mullvad, which specializes in online privacy, owns and has physical control over servers at four of them, the three Swedish locations and Amsterdam. Internet access is delivered by Tier 1 and Tier 2 Internet providers and through several peering points. Mullvad also rents physical dedicated servers, which are not shared with other clients, from carefully selected providers in all other countries.

Mullvad worked in close cooperation with data center specialist 31173 Services during the upgrade. "We are pleased to benot only part of Mullvad's ongoing expansion but also hosting their Swedish and Dutch servers," says Nemo Ekström, CEO of 31173 Services AB.

About Mullvad

Mullvad is a VPN service offering world-class, online privacy. Our service helps keep users' online activity, identity, and location private. Mullvad circumvents censorship and thwarts eavesdropping -from Wi-Fi hackers to local government mass surveillance. We keep no activity logs and require no personal information.

Our goal is to make Internet censorship and mass surveillance ineffective. Privacy is a universal right.

The legal entity operating Mullvad is Amagicom AB.

www.mullvad.net

About 31173 Services

31173 Services AB is a data center specialistand network provider in southern Sweden that creates cost-effective solutions for customers with high demands on security, availability, and performance.

www.31173.se

