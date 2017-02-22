Nordic Nanovector ASA: Invitation to Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results Presentation and Webcast

OSLO, Norway, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialisation of novel targeted therapeutics for haematological cancers, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results on Tuesday, 28th of February 2017.

A presentation by Nordic Nanovector's senior management team will take place at 8:30 am CET at:

Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo

Meeting Room: NYLAND

The presentation will be recorded as a webcast and will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Webcast.

The results report and the presentation will be available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investor Relations/Reports and Presentation/Quarterly Reports/2016 from 7:00 am CET the same day.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries:

Tone Kvåle, Chief Financial Officer

Cell: +47-91-51-95-76

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44-207-282-2948/+44-207-282-2949

Email: mark.swallow@citigatedr.co.uk / david.dible@citigatedr.co.uk

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting Antibody-Radionuclide-Conjugates (ARC) designed to improve upon and complement current options for the treatment of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need and orphan drug opportunities, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024.

The Company aims to rapidly develop Betalutin®, alone and in combination with other cancer therapies, for the treatment of major types of NHL, targeting first regulatory submission in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in 1H 2019. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in core markets.

The Company is also advancing a pipeline of ARCs and other immunotherapies for multiple cancer indications.

Further information about the Company can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

