

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - House prices in majority of the Chinese cities increased at the start of the year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



On a monthly basis, house prices climbed 45 cities out of 70 surveyed by the government. It fell in 20 cities and remained flat in 5 cities.



The highest rise in house prices were noted in Sanya, by 1.7 percent and the steepest fall was seen in Shenzhen, by 0.5 percent.



In the capital region Beijing, house prices showed no variations in January.



Compared with the same month last year, house prices grew in 46 cities out of the 70 cities in January, white it declined in 19 cities.



