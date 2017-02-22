TECHNOPOLIS PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT February 22, 2017 at 08.30 a.m.



Technopolis' Annual Report, Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Statement and Sustainability Report for 2016 published



Technopolis Plc has published its Annual Report for 2016. Financial Statements, Sustainability Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2016 have been published as its supplements. In addition, the company published its Remuneration Report for 2016 included in the Remuneration Statement.



The Annual Report, its supplements and the Remuneration Report are attached to this stock exchange release and they are also available at the company website www.technopolis.fiin Finnish and in English.



Technopolis Plc



Keith Silverang CEO Phone +358 40 566 7785



Technopolis provides the best addresses for success in six countries in the Nordic-Baltic region. The company develops, owns and operates a chain of 20 smart business parks that combine services with flexible and modern office space. The Technopolis Plc share (TPS1V) is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



