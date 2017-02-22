

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - German healthcare company Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter group net income increased 6 percent to 439 million euros from 414 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 7 percent to 0.81 euro from 0.75 euro last year.



EBIT was 1.24 billion euros, 11 percent higher than last year.



Sales for the quarter increased 7 percent to 7.74 billion euros from 7.26 billion euros last year. In constant currency, sales increased 6 percent.



Further, Fresenius said its Board has proposed a 13 percent increase in dividend to 0.62 euro per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company projects net income growth of 17 percent to 20 percent, and sales growth of 15 percent to 17 percent, both in constant currency.



For fiscal 2020, the company projects group net income between 2.4 billion euros and 2.7 billion euros, and group sales between 43 billion euros and 47 billion euros.



At the mid point of the target, the outlook for net income and sales corresponds to a compounded annual growth rate of 13.1 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX