FLSmidth: Large shareholder announcement - Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC

22.02.2017

Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Århusgade 110

DK-2100 Copenhagen Ø

Company Announcement No. 3-2017:

Pursuant to Section 29 of the Securities Trading Act, FLSmidth has been informed that Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC has reduced its holding of FLSmidth shares to a total of 2,529,001 FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares, which corresponds to 4.93% of the total nominal share capital in FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

-------------------------------------



Contact Investor Relations:

Pernille Friis Andersen, +4536181887, pefa@flsmidth.com

Nicolai Mauritzen, +4536181851, nicm@flsmidth.com

Contact Media Relations:

Sofie Karen Lindberg, +4530931877, skl@flsmidth.com

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for the 12,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generates annual revenue of approximately DKK 18 billion. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

