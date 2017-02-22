3D4Medical, the world's leading developer of ground-breaking 3D medical technology applications, is delighted to announce the appointment of its Academic Review Board. Comprising esteemed leaders from the international academic community, the board will help to ensure the quality and accuracy of 3D4Medical's content as the company evolves and scales its technology into the global marketplace.

The board appointments come at a time of tremendous growth for 3D4Medical, with its flagship product, Complete Anatomy, being incorporated into the curricula of leading US and international universities around the world. Today's generation of digital user has welcomed this transformation of medical learning, aided by the quality and precision of Complete Anatomy's complex 3D content and the dynamic user experience.

Board appointee and former Dean of Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, Jules L. Dienstag, noted,3D4Medical digital applications, likeComplete Anatomy,are radically transforming and improving the education of anatomy. The stunning, vivid images and videos, together with the underlying technology platform, have been creatively designed for anatomic learning and appreciation of structure-function relationships and I am excited about the opportunity to contribute to this effort. Such outstanding digital apps will be used by some educators and learners to enrich and enhance time-honored anatomic dissection but by others to supplant anatomic dissection entirely."

Board appointee and renowned international clinical anatomist, teacher, author and family doctor, Peter Abrahams, added, "I was delighted to assist 3D4Medical as an academic advisor. I had already been using 3D4Medical's products for some years teaching medical students, radiologists and surgeons, as well as educating my NHS patients about the details of the human body. They have an easy to use platform that is now being developed even further for individual teaching approaches and they have the wisdom to ask both professional clinical anatomists and university educators for their ideas and opinions to make sure the details are as accurate as possible. Complete Anatomy will be the premier product of future anatomical education."

Founder and CEO, John Moore, said, "We have put together an Academic Review Board that is second to none noted educators and thought leaders who are recognized and published worldwide. This team will advance our platform and deliver world class medical education from renowned experts to every corner of the globe. That is what the democratization of education is all about empowering students with the best educational content, regardless of their geography, and making it affordable and accessible in their respective markets."

The appointees to the Academic Review Board are:

Peter Abrahams, MBBS FRCS(ED) FRCR DO(Hon) FHEA

Warwick Medical School Life Fellow, Girton College, University of Cambridge

Harprit (Harp) Singh Bedi, MD

Tufts Medical Center

Alan J. Detton, PhD

Stanford University (2013 2016)

3D4Medical

Jules L. Dienstag, MD

Harvard Medical School

Derek Harmon, PhD

University of California

Marios Loukas, PhD, MS

St George's University

David A. Morton, PhD, MS

University of Utah School of Medicine

Neil S. Norton, PhD

Creighton University, School of Dentistry

Alice Roberts BSc MB BCh PhD FBAASc(Hon)

University of Birmingham

The full bios for each of the appointees can be found at http://3d4medical.com/about/teamacademicboard.

About 3D4Medical

3D4Medical is transforming medical learning and practice across the world and is leading the way in the production of ground-breaking 3D medical technology applications. This technology disrupts traditional methods of education by providing revolutionary applications that allow the educator, student, medical professional and patient to explore and experience medical education like never before, putting high-quality accessible 3D medical information at their fingertips. With the receipt of a prestigious Apple Design Award in 2016, over 12 million downloads worldwide and the #1 top-download positions in the App Store in 148 countries, 3D4Medical has enjoyed great success to date as it continues in its pursuit to improve the lives of patients, students, medical professionals and educators around the world. 3D4Medical is headquartered in Dublin and has over 100 employees.

