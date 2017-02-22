

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) reported pretax profit of 321.0 million pounds for the half year ended 31 December 2016, up 8.8 percent from 295.0 million pounds in the same period last year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity shareholders was 259.7 million pounds, up from 238.6 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 25.6 pence, compared to 23.6 pence last year.



However, revenue from continuing operations for the half year period declined 3.2 percent to 1.82 billion pounds from 1.88 billion pounds in the same period last year.



The company announced an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share, compared to 6.0 pence per share last year. The dividend, representing one-third of the expected ordinary dividend for the financial year, will be paid on Friday 19 May 2017 to all shareholders on the register on Friday 21 April 2017.



Looking ahead, the company said it is confident it will deliver on its full year volume guidance and remains confident in its outlook for the full year.



The company's board believes it is now appropriate that the Group returns a higher proportion of earnings through its ordinary dividend. Therefore, going forward the board proposes to re-set the level of ordinary dividend cover from 3 times to 2.5 times.



