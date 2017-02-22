Raisio Oyj / Raisio Plc



Johtohenkilöiden liiketoimet 22.2.2017 / Managers' transaction 22 February 2017







JOHTOHENKILÖIDEN LIIKETOIMET / MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Ilmoitusvelvollinen / Person subject to notification requirement Nimi / Name Rita Wegelius Asema / Position Hallintoneuvoston jäsen / Member of the Supervisory Board -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liikkeeseenlaskija / Issuer Nimi / Name Raisio Oyj / Raisio Plc LEI-tunnus / LEI code 74370083282NHIP4QD02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ilmoituksen luonne / Notification type Ensimmäinen ilmoitus / Initial notification Viitenumero / Reference number 74370083282NHIP4QD02_20170221153757_5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liiketoimien yksityiskohtaiset tiedot /Transaction details Liiketoimen päivämäärä / Transaction 21.2.2017 / 21 February 2017 date Kauppapaikka / Venue NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. (XHEL) Liiketoimen luonne / Nature of the Luovutus / Disposal transaction Lisätiedot / Further information (if Liiketoimi tehty omaisuudenhoidon any) nojalla / Executed under asset management Instrumentti / Instrument Osake / Share ISIN-koodi / ISIN code FI0009002943 Volyymi / Volume Yksikköhinta / Unit price 6700 3,50 Euro Liiketoimien yhdistetyt tiedot / Aggregated transactions Volyymi / Volume Keskihinta / Volume weighted average 6700 price 3,50 Euro Liiketoimien lukumäärä /Number of 1 transactions







RAISIO OYJ / RAISIO PLC







Raisio plc



Raisio plc is an international specialist in plant-based nutrition. Raisio's operations are divided into two divisions: Brands and Raisioagro. The Group's key market areas are Finland, Great Britain, the Czech Republic, Russia and Poland. Markets for cholesterol lowering Benecol products are global. Raisio plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2016, the Group's net sales totalled EUR 436 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 50.7 million. The Group employs some 1,400 people. Raisio's best-known brands are Benecol, Benemilk, Elovena, Fox's and Poppets. Benemilk feeds for milk production and Benecol for cholesterol lowering are Raisio's top innovations. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com/en











