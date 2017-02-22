=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kapsch TrafficCom AG - Strong increase in revenues and profit for the period in the first nine months of the 2016/17 fiscal year The company Kapsch TrafficCom AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 22.02.2017 Publication Location: http://www.kapsch.net/ktc/investor_relations/reports/download/Quarterly-reports/2016-17/KTC_IR_Report_FY17-Q1-Q3?lang=de-AT English: Publication Date : 22.02.2017 Publication Location: http://www.kapsch.net/ktc/investor_relations/reports/download/Quarterly-reports/2016-17/KTC_IR_Report_FY17-Q1-Q3?lang=en-US end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2017 02:11 ET (07:11 GMT)