Enea and Lanner Demonstrate Multi-architecture Proof-of-Concept vCPE Solution at Mobile World Congress

Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) together with Lanner Electronics Inc. (TAIEX 6245) today announced a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) of a commercial Network Function Virtualization (NFV) solution built on OPNFV running on both x86 and ARM based COTS hardware. Using Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) virtual Customer Premise Equipment (vCPE) brings a promise of lower cost and lower power consumption, and equips customers with better architectural choice for their specific use case.

vCPE is clearly among the hottest topics in the NFV discussion today and together with Lanner, Enea will demonstrate a unique ability to mix hardware platform architectures in Enea's stand 6H21 in Hall 6 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27 to March 2, 2017.

The NFV edge Proof-of-Concept

The PoC shows how NFV will help to push functionality and data streams to the edge where it can run on cheaper hardware and not congest the network.

Enea will run its network virtualization software platform on a central office server that sets up and initiates a video call between two tablets; one connected to an x86 based Lanner device, and one connected to an ARM based device. The demo highlights how data can stream between two efficient vCPE devices without putting a load on nodes in the network.

"Our OPNFV based software platform is flexible enough to seamlessly mix different vCPE architectures, and delivers the characteristics necessary for leveraging the benefits of NFV in the edge use case", said Karl Mörner, SVP Product Management at Enea. "With the Enea NFV, customers save time-to-market and cost, while opening up for new revenue streams and guaranteeing better customer satisfaction."

"As the world leader in network appliances, we engineer and manufacture vCPE devices based on x86 and ARM platforms," said Jeans Tseng, Vice President of Telecommunication Applications at Lanner. "With validation through Enea's NFV software, Lanner and Enea can deliver vCPE solutions optimized for next-gen hybrid NFV architecture and help accelerate time-to-market for service providers and telecom equipment manufacturers".

