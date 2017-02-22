

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - UK-based outsourcing and support services provider Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L) reported fiscal 2016 profit before tax of 29.6 million pounds, compared to loss of 69.4 million pounds last year.



Loss per share was 0.11 pence, narrower than loss of 15.47 pence in the prior year.



However, trading profit on continuing and discontinued operations was 100.3 million pounds, down from 137.5 million pounds last year.



Reported revenue from continuing activities only declined to 3.01 billion pounds from 3.18 billion pounds last year. Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations decreased 13 percent to 3.05 billion pounds from 3.51 billion pounds a year ago.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Serco Group reiterated its outlook. At current foreign exchange rates, the company anticipates revenue of approximately 3.1 billion pounds and underlying trading profit of between 65 million and 70 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX