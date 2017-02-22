Sweden, 2017-02-22 08:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The board of directors of ZetaDisplay has established financial targets for the business and adopted a dividend policy. The goal is for ZetaDisplay to be an active participant in the ongoing consolidation of the industry in Europe, thereby prioritizing growth with good profitability over time. In January, a preliminary application was filed for listing in 2017 on Nasdaq Stockholm's primary market.



· Annual growth will average 25%, organic and through acquisitions



· Sales will exceed MSEK 350 in 2020



· The EBIT margin will exceed 15% not later than 2020



The dividend shall equal at least 25% of the company's profits after tax, taking into consideration the company's financial position and equity ratio. The purpose of the policy is to ensure that the group's resources are used in an optimal manner in order to provide the shareholders with a good return and creditors with financial stability.







ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011 the company's shares have been traded on NASDAQ OMX First North Premier, using the ZETA abbreviation. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.